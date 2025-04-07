Recall alert: 105K Expeditions, Navigators recalled over seat belt issue

Ford logo
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 105,000 vehicles. (WDnet Digital Creation Studio/WDnet Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford recalled more than 105,000 Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators because of a problem with the SUVs’ seat belts.

Read more trending news

The recall affects some 2018 to 2020 model year vehicles.

The seat belt pretensioner for the driver or the front passenger seat may lock the seat belt and not allow it to retract or extend.

Some of the vehicles recalled were already inspected under a previous recall notice, but did not have parts replaced.

Dealers will inspect the retractor’s date code and will replace it for free if necessary.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after April 14, but can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S31.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!