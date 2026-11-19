The CPSC is warning parents of a recall of 101,282 magnetic robot toys.

More than 101,000 magnetic robot toys were recalled because the magnets can come out and pose an ingestion hazard.

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The recall involves CHE-US Magnetic Robot Toys sold on Amazon from April 2025 to August 2026 for between $9 and $18, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

They came in sets of five or 10 figures in purple, blue, yellow, red and green. Each figure has four magnets. The number X004N3MGCB is on the back of the product packaging.

If you have them, you should take them away from children and contact CHE-US for a refund. You’ll have to email a photo of the toys thrown in the trash, the CPSC said.

For more information about the recall, email the company.

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