Powerball: Jackpot soars to $930 million

There was still no winner in the Powerball as the grand prize jumped to $930 million.

The Powerball jackpot remains elusive, as no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing. That means the grand prize inched closer to the billion-dollar mark, with an estimated $930 million up for grabs on Wednesday.

According to lottery officials, the numbers drawn for an estimated $880 million prize were 8, 32, 52, 56 and 64; the red Powerball was 23. The PowerPlay multiplier was 2X.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday for a grand prize that remains the seventh largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $429 million.

Monday’s drawing marked the 40th consecutive time without a grand prize winner since Sept. 6, when two tickets shared a $1.787 billion prize. That jackpot snapped a Powerball record 42 drawings without a winner.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

If someone should win on Wednesday, they have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $429 million before applicable federal and state taxes, according to lottery officials.

The odds of hitting the big jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

One ticketholder in Florida matched all five white balls and will claim a $1 million prize.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 (Two tickets – one each from Missouri and Texas)

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets: One each from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (One ticket from Oregon)

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$930 million (estimated) – Next drawing Dec. 10, 2025.

$842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 (One ticket from Michigan).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

© 2025 Cox Media Group