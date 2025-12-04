Powerball: Jackpot climbs to $820 million

With three weeks until Christmas, the nation’s biggest present remains unclaimed. The Powerball jackpot climbed to $820 million after no one correctly picked all five white numbers and the red Powerball in Wednesday’s drawing.

According to lottery officials, the winning numbers in the drawing were 1-14-20-46-51; the red Powerball was 26. The PowerPlay multiplier was 3x.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday for a grand prize that remains the eighth largest in Powerball history. The cash option is 383.5 million.

Wednesday’s drawing marked the 38th consecutive time without a grand prize winner since Sept. 6, when two tickets shared a $1.787 billion prize. That jackpot snapped a Powerball record 42 drawings without a winner.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

If someone should win Saturday’s drawing, they have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $383.5 million before applicable taxes, according to lottery officials.

The odds of hitting the big jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

One ticket in Kentucky matched five white balls and had a PowerPlay option added, giving the ticketholder a $2 million payday. One ticket in California and another in Florida matched five white balls to claim a $1 million prize.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 (Two tickets – one each from Missouri and Texas)

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets: One each from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (One ticket from Oregon).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 (One ticket from Michigan).

$820 million (estimated) – Next drawing Dec. 6, 2025.

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

