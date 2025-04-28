Pope Francis dies: Conclave to pick successor to begin May 7

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican announced that the conclave that will select the next pope will begin on May 7.
Pope Francis was laid to rest on Saturday, April 26, after his funeral was held in St. Peter’s Square. He died on April 21, The Associated Press reported.
More than 180 cardinals met on Monday to set the date that they will gather and begin the process of selecting the man who will replace Pope Francis as the head of the Catholic church.
The decision was made at the Fifth General Congregation.
Whoever is chosen will be the 267th pope, according to Vatican News.
