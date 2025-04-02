Police: Woman held 2 teens at gunpoint after she said they fished near her property

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of holding two teens against their will with a pellet gun while they were fishing near her property, authorities said.

According to Brevard County online court records, Donna Marie Elkins, 59, of Melbourne, was arrested on March 28 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault without intent to kill and two counts of false imprisonment.

The teens, 13 and 15, were fishing in a pond near Elkins’ residence when authorities were called to Elkins’ residence at about 9 p.m. EDT.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Elkins called 911 and told the dispatcher the teens were fishing on her property. She added that she had “petrified them” with the long pellet gun and had “stopped them.” The teens were on the ground when deputies arrived.

Deputies said the teens were not fishing on Elkins’ property, which was located 30 feet from the pond.

According to the affidavit, both boys were lying on the ground. Deputies said that Elkins yelled and threatened to “blow their heads off” at one point. The teens, who were allegedly ordered by Elkins not to move, told deputies they were afraid for their lives, the affidavit stated.

Elkins’ husband exited their residence and disarmed his wife, who was holding a long pellet gun, court records state.

Elkins was arrested into the Brevard County jail and was released on March 29 after appearing in court and posting $2,500 bail.

Her next court appearance is her arraignment on April 22, court records show.

