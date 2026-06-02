Police: Man kills 6 family members, then fatally shoots himself

File photo. The Muscatine Police Department was investigating after six people were fatally shot on Monday. The suspect later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — An Iowa man fatally shot six family members on Monday -- including two students -- before turning the gun on himself and dying from a self-inflicted wound, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the Muscatine Police Department, Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine, died after he was confronted by police.

Authorities believe the shootings were related to a domestic dispute, and that all of the victims were related to McFarland.

According to police, officers received reports of a shooting at a residence at about 12:15 p.m. CT on Monday, WQAD reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered four victims who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the television station.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned there might be additional victims. According to the police news release, two adult males were found at separate residences. Each had a connection to the suspect and had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The Muscatine Community School District confirmed later Monday that two of the victims were district employees, and two were current students, KWQC reported.

“It is with profound sadness that we share news of a tragic incident that occurred Monday afternoon in our community involving the McFarland family,” Clint Christopher, superintendent of Muscatine Community Schools, said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken for the family members, friends, colleagues, classmates, and all those affected by this unimaginable loss. We ask that you keep everyone impacted in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

An investigation is ongoing, according to the television station. The Muscatine Police Department is being assisted by the Muscatine Fire Department, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

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