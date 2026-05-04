Pizza Hut’s Book It program returns; kids can earn free pizza while reading

Pizza Hut is once again encouraging summer reading through its Book It promotion.

If you have a child who devours books, they can devour something else this summer.

Pizza Hut is once again holding its Book It summer reading program.

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The company said that enrollment is open now for its “Summer of Stories” promotion.

From June 1 through August, parents can set a reading goal and once a child has read all of the books, they can earn a Personal Pan Pizza each month.

The logs can be kept on the Book It app, which was launched last year.

There is a limit. Pizza Hut’s website said that one certificate may be earned per eligible child, with families able to redeem up to five certificates each month.

Book It is open for kids from pre-K through 6th grade.

The program doesn’t end with the end of summer.

Teachers can enroll their classrooms during the school year and track students’ reading habits. When a student meets the goal, they get a certificate for a Personal Pan Pizza as well

For more information, including some resources to help keep track, . click here.

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