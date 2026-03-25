Philadelphia airport reportedly sets record for longest line of cheesesteaks Officials lined up 1,291 of the sandwiches at Philadelphia International Airport.

A record-setting line of cheesesteaks were placed end to end at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA — Sure, there are long lines at the nation’s airports these days. But airport officials in Philadelphia attempted to create a different kind of line -- one for the record books.

To honor National Cheesesteak Day on Tuesday, PHL Food & Shops and the City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation lined up 1,291 of the sandwiches made famous in the City of Brotherly Love. Their goal: To set a Guinness World Record for the longest line of cheesesteaks, WCAU reported.

Tuesday’s display far surpassed the previous benchmark of 500 sandwiches, but the number will have to be certified by Guinness, according to The Associated Press.

Philadelphia International Airport's PHL Food & Shops set the Guinness World Record for the "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks" on Tuesday, which is National Cheesesteak Day. https://t.co/mQQjwLriuE — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) March 24, 2026

To set the new record, there were 30-centimeter cheesesteaks filled with chopped beef and cheese, WTXF reported.

According to a news release, the sandwiches stretched out to the length of three football fields and occupied most of the concourse between terminals B and C.

There were 225 pounds of cheese sauce, 990 pounds of shaved ribeye and rolls that spanned 1,290 feet.

After an official from Guinness World Records measured the tasty sandwiches, they were served to passengers, participants and guests, the news release stated.

“We went for the world record for the longest cheesesteak in history,” Clarence LeJeune of MarketPlace PHL told the AP. “Today we accomplished that goal here in Philadelphia.”

“In 2026, Philly is on a roll literally and figuratively,” Kate Sullivan, the Department of Aviation’s chief commercial officer, said in a news release. “Cooking and assembling the longest line of cheesesteaks ever will be among many historic moments in Philadelphia this year. Congratulations and thanks to all the cheesesteak restaurants here at PHL that collaborated on this delicious, record-setting accomplishment. And thanks to Guinness World Records for acknowledging this achievement.”

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