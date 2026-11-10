Paul McCartney reaches billionaire status

Paul McCartney: The musician has earned billionaire status, according to Forbes magazine. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Paul McCartney has reached many milestones during his career with The Beatles and his six decades as a solo artist. He reached another one recently.

Billionaire.

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McCartney once sang that money can’t buy him love, but his net worth is certainly lovely -- approximately $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

The empire created by McCartney, 84, and its value, were included in the magazine’s debut of its newsletter, “The Billie,” Variety reported. According to Forbes, McCartney amassed his wealth through his music catalog, tours, legal maneuvers and art collection.

McCartney now ranks as the third-richest musician, behind Taylor Swift ($2 billion) and Jay-Z ($2.8 billion), Variety reported.

According to Forbes, the majority of McCartney’s fortune comes from his publishing company, MPL Communications, which he established after leaving The Beatles. The company manages McCartney’s music catalog and those he acquired -- Buddy Holly, Broadway musical scores and Christmas holiday standards, the magazine reported.

They all account for nearly 25% of McCartney’s net worth.

As one member of the Fab Four, McCartney pulls in 25% of The Beatles’ earnings from Apple Corps, which generates $50 million annually from record/CD sales, streaming and merchandise sales, Variety reported.

McCartney’s share of songwriting copyrights from his work with The Beatles also accounts for $10 million annually, Forbes reported.

The magazine added that McCartney has had a steady income stream through his world tours, real estate worldwide and his art collection.

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