Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death released

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne FILE PHOTO: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
LONDON — Officials have determined what killed Ozzy Osbourne.

The New York Times reported that the rock icon and Black Sabbath founder died of a heart attack with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s as contributing factors.

The cause of death came from Osbourne’s death certificate filed in London.

It was submitted by his daughter Aimée Osbourne.

The document also listed his occupation as “Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend.”

The “Mama I’m Coming Home” singer died in Buckinghamshire, England, on July 22.

TMZ reported he was with his family, “surrounded by love,” when he died.

Ozzy Osbourne was 76 years old, People magazine reported.

