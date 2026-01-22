Oscar nominations: Who will be vying for the awards

FILE PHOTO: The nominees are... What movies and actors are vying for this year's Oscars. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday morning, with “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” dominating.

The Leonardo DiCaprio film won four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Variety reported. Teyana Taylor won for Best Supporting Actress.

The vampire drama “Sinners” is also expected to be well represented this year. The Associated Press reported that horror films are typically overlooked, but that may change with the Ryan Coogler-directed and written movie

Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks were up early to announce the nominees.

The Oscars will be handed out on March 15 with Conan O’Brien as host.

Here is the list of categories, which will be updated as nominations are announced:

Best Picture

“Bugonia”

“F1″

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothéee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro,. “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Amy Madigan

Wunmi Mosaku

Teyana Taylor

Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Train Dreams”

Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon,” written by Robert Kaplow

“It Was Just An Accident,” written by Jafar Panahi, collaborators Nader Saivar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

“Marty Supreme,” written by Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

“Sentimental Value,” written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

Achievement in Casting

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sinners”

Live Action Short Film

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein ”

“Kokuho”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Original Score

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Animated Feature Film

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amelie or The Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2″

Cinematography

“Frankenstein

“Marty Supreme

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Documentary Feature Film

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me In The Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

“The Good Neighbor”

Documentary Short Film

Film Editing

“F1″

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

International Feature Film

Original Song

“Dear Me”

“Golden”

“I Lied to You”

“Sweet Dreams of Joy”

“Train Dreams”

Production Design

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Sound

“F1″

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirat”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1″

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”

©2026 Cox Media Group