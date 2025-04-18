One large egg: Cadbury makes ‘world’s largest’ Creme Egg

FILE PHOTO: The Cadbury Creme Egg on the plate is a normal size. Imagine one the size of an emperor penguin. That's what chocolatiers made in the U.K. for Easter.

You either love them or hate them, but either way, Cadbury has made a new chocolate treat that will really satisfy a person’s sweet tooth if there were a way to eat it.

The chocolate company made what it is calling the world’s largest Cadbury Creme Egg.

Cadbury said it was as tall as an emperor penguin and weighs as much as a newborn horse.

To translate from animal comparisons to actual measurements, that’s about 3 feet tall and just under 100 pounds.

If you want to get a glimpse of the huge chocolate egg, you’ll have to make a trip all the way to Bournville, on the southwest side of Birmingham, England.

That’s where Cadbury World is located.

The attraction’s master chocolatiers took more than two days to construct the egg by hand and other than the wrapper, it is all edible from the chocolate shell to the fondant filling.

“We challenged ourselves to create something unique and memorable this Easter, and what’s more iconic than a Creme Egg?” chocolatier Dawn Jenks said in a news release.

Despite it being able to be eaten, it won’t be, the BBC reported.

Terry Collins, who made the egg with Jenks said nobody “gets to eat the egg unfortunately.”

This isn’t the first display piece that Jenks and other chocolatiers have created.

Last year, she and Donna Oluban made a chocolate recreation of the company’s first shop to mark Cadbury’s 200th anniversary, according to the Independent. They used more than 600 bars of Dairy Milk candy for that display.

They’ve also made a complete roasted turkey dinner but instead of meat and potatoes, it was all made of chocolate, even the chocolate gravy.

The giant Cadbury Creme Egg will be on display at Cadbury World until April 27.

