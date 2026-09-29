Olympics 2028 torch run set; will start US leg in Atlanta

FILE PHOTO: US rapper Snoop Dogg holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, in Saint-Denis on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. The 2028 relay will begin in the Atlanta once it reaches the U.S. (Photo by Stephane De Sakutin - Pool/Getty Images)

All Olympic roads lead to Los Angeles, but they’ll start in Atlanta.

[ Read more trending news ]

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic organizers announced Tuesday that the Olympic torch relay will begin in Atlanta and travel through all 50 states.

Atlanta hosted the 1996 games, 30 years ago. The 2028 relay will honor “Atlanta’s Olympic legacy and write the next chapter of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic history. ”

“LA28’s Olympic Torch Relay will be one of the largest in Olympic history, moving across the nation, passing through iconic and internationally renowned landmarks, stopping at major cultural and sporting events and hosting festival celebrations in select cities nationwide,” officials said in a news release.

The torch will have a long journey before it reaches Georgia. It will be lit in Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games. It will do its U.S. journey in the spring of 2028. The route is expected to be released next year.

The Paralympic Torch Relay will take place after the Olympic Games in August 2028, with the flame starting in Stoke Mandeville, U.K., where the Paralympic Movement began. The U.S. starting location will be announced later.

For more information, including on how to become a torchbearer, click here.

©2026 Cox Media Group