Oh deer! Police respond to bank alarm, discover deer inside

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Police in New York reported to a bank break-in and they had quite a surprise when they got there. It wasn’t a masked intruder who was in the building; they found a deer.

Suffolk County Police Department shared on X that a buck crashed through a window and could not get out.

Video from inside the bank showed the terrified animal jumping on and off desks, trying to figure out how to escape.

Officers can be heard on their body cameras to watch out for the deer’s antlers, but they were eventually able to lasso the animal and get him back where he belonged.

“Took a little while to get control of it and again, safely get it outside. So, I think they did a phenomenal job.” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said, according to News 12.

