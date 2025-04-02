Nintendo Switch 2 announces June launch for newest console

Gamers will not have to wait much longer. Nintendo on Wednesday announced a June 5 launch date for its Switch 2 console, which will mark the debut of interactive chat and screensharing functions.

During its Nintendo Direct presentation, the company revealed a larger screen for the console, which will be rolled out at a suggested retail price of $449.99. A separate bundle that includes the new “Mario Kart World” game will also be available for $499.99.

The updated console will feature a new “C” button on its Joy-Con controller. That will launch a new game chat feature, which can be used through a subscription to Nintendo’s Switch online service. The button will allow customers to “communicate with friends and family while playing a game.”

Gamers will also be able to share screens with other players, and a built-in microphone will allow for chatting.

Up to four friends can share their screen, and if they connect with a compatible camera (sold separately), gamers can also video chat, Nintendo said in a news release.

“Nintendo Switch 2 is the next step in at-home gaming that can be taken on the go based on eight years of play and discovery that began with Nintendo Switch,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said in a statement. “With its new features that expand the possibilities of gaming experiences, I truly believe that Nintendo Switch 2 is a leap forward in our journey of putting smiles on the faces of everyone that Nintendo touches.”

Nintendo’s new “Mario Kart World” game will retail for $80, according to the company’s Mario Kart World web page. Donkey Kong Bonanza, a new 3D action game, will retail for $70 and will arrive on July 17. “Kirby Air Riders,” a racing game from the director of the “Super Smash Bros.” series, is due later this year.

