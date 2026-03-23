NHL reporter Jessi Pierce, 3 children found dead in house fire

FILE PHOTO: Jessi Pierce, Minnesota Wild reporter for NHL.com, was found dead in a fire at a home in Minnesota. Her three children were also killed. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — The NHL announced the death of reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children.

The family was found dead in a house fire on Saturday in Minnesota.

Pierce had covered the Minnesota Wild as a correspondent for NHL.com for a decade, The Associated Press reported.

“The entire NHL.com team is devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jessi and her children,” vice president and editor-in-chief of NHL.com, Bill Price, said. “Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us. She was an absolute joy to talk to and work with. She will be deeply missed.”

The Wild also released a statement on social media, calling her an “ambassador for the game.”

We are heartbroken and join the State of Hockey in mourning the tragic loss of Jessi and her children. May they rest in peace 💔. pic.twitter.com/H8L8Wgu6l4 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 22, 2026

In addition to covering the Wild for NHL.com, Pierce was a co-host of “Bardown Beauties” podcast, which also covered Minnesota hockey.

Her co-host, Kristen Krull, said Pierce was like a sister on Instagram. She also said Pierce’s children, “Hudson, Cayden and Avery were the best kids and I’m so grateful she let me be part of their lives.”

Neighbors in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, called 911 when they said flames were coming through the roof.

When crews got to the scene, the house was fully engulfed, KARE reported.

Fire crews found Pierce, the children, and a dog inside the home, dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the AP reported.

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