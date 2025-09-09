A new cookie? Girl Scouts announces Exploremores for 2026

Girl Scout cookies
New cookie The Girl Scouts of the USA has introduced a new cookie called Exploremores. (WSB-TV)
The Girl Scouts of the USA is rolling out a new cookie for the upcoming cookie sales season.

They’re called Exploremore and are “a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie” that is ”filled with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème,“ Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta said in a news release announcing the new cookie.

“Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout,” the council said.

Cookies will be part of the lineup during the selling season, which kicks off on Jan. 1.

The cookie menu will also include Adventurefuls, Carmel deLights/Samoas, Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Trefoils, among others.

Girl Scouts of the USA has been selling cookies since 1917, or five years after the organization was founded by Juliette Gordon Low. They were originally baked by members at home as a fundraiser. They went nationwide in 1922 and sold for between 25 and 35 cents a dozen.

By 1937, 125 Girl Scout councils had cookie sales.

In 1951, the cookie that would become the Thin Mint was introduced.

