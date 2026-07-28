New ASU major turns students into influencers

Add online influencer to the list of jobs that can now be boosted by a college degree.

[ Read more trending news ]

Arizona State University is now offering a Bachelor of Arts in content creation through its Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, the “Today” show reported.

The university said students will get the opportunity to “create powerful content across video, podcasts, social media and emerging platforms while building your brand.”

It also promises hands-on experiences in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and online.

The program description spells out that it is an influencer major.

“The Bachelor of Arts program in content creation prepares you to become an influencer and strategic storyteller who thrives in the rapidly evolving creator economy. Program coursework emphasizes content planning, video and podcast production, global perspectives and personal branding,” the school wrote.

Not only is there a bachelor’s degree associated with the classes, but it is offered as an accelerated bachelor’s plus master’s degree with about nine other majors.

For more information on the program, click here.

Senior associate dean at the Cronkite School Jessica Pucci told Arizona Family, “I don’t know any content creator who wouldn’t benefit from having world-class faculty whose sole mission is to help you and support your growth as a creator.”

They will have a final project where they have to start an account with a growth strategy, create content and gain followers.

“They will have demonstrable audience growth. They will have a platform of their choice with real content and real followers and a real audience behind them.” Pucci said.

This is not the first time that classes on being an influencer were offered. St. Bonaventure University has a Bachelor of Arts in Content Creation, but as the “Today” show noted, Arizona State University is the first large university to do so.

© 2026 Cox Media Group