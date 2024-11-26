Netanyahu’s security cabinet approves Hezbollah Lebanon ceasefire plan; full cabinet to vote Tuesday

BEIRUT, LEBANON - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the destruction resulting from an Israeli airstrike on Shia neighborhoods in Dahieh district, south of the capital Beirut, Lebanon on November 26, 2024. (Photo by Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Moments after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his nation, recommending his security cabinet accept Hezbollah’s Lebanon ceasefire plan, the advisers approved the deal.

The Associated Press said the move is a step to ending the 14 months of fighting between the two nations. The ceasefire only affects the fighting in Lebanon, not the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Both CNN and Reuters reported that Netanyahu’s security cabinet agreed with the deal.

The full cabinet will vote on the agreement later Tuesday and if approved, it could take effect on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Mahmoud Qamati, deputy chair of Hezbollah’s political council told Al Jazeera that his group has not seen the final agreement.

“After reviewing the agreement signed by the enemy government, we will see if there is a match between what we stated and what was agreed upon by the Lebanese officials,” Qamati said according to the AP.

The details of what is in the agreement were not released, but Netanyahu, while recommending the plan, also had strong words for Hezbollah.

“If Hezbollah breaks the agreement and tries to rearm, we will attack,” he said. “For every violation, we will attack with might,” he said, according to the AP.

News of the agreement came hours after airstrikes by Israel hit downtown Beirut.

President Joe Biden will deliver comments from the Rose Garden around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on the latest developments, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





