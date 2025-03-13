National Pi Day: Deals and freebies to get you through 3.14

Friday is not only the best day of the work week this week. It also is Pi Day and that means there will be deals and freebies to celebrate the math-inspired day.
Pie day is March 14 or 3/14, which are also the same three digits in the mathematical constant Pi or 3.14159265359, or the number you need to memorize to calculate the circumference of a circle.
There are plenty of circle-shaped foods that will be discounted or even free to celebrate National Pi Day such as pizzas and what else but pies.
Like any national holiday deals, they are subject to participation so you should check with your local establishments to see if they are honoring the discounts.
Here’s a list of just some of the deals you’ll find on March 14:
- 7-Eleven: Speedy Rewards members can get a whole pizza for $3.14. It is also offering $3.14 Quesadillas and $3.14 Chicken Tender Box meals
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: BOGO Pizookie and get a second for $3.14 for dine-in.
- Blaze Pizza: Buy an 11-inch pizza, and get a second for $3.14 on March 14. You’ll also get a code to buy another pizza for $3.14 through the end of the month.
- The Brass Tap: $12 pizzas at participating locations.
- Burger King: Royal Perk members get a free slice of Hershey’s Sundae Pie with any purchase of $3.14 or more when the deal is activated in the app.
- California Pizza Kitchen: CPK Rewards members get Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni or Traditional Cheese pizza for $3.14 with any purchase of $25 or more.
- CiCis Pizza: Buy a medium or large 1-topping pizza and get a second same-size pizza for $3.14 in-store or online with code PIDAY.
- Crust Pizza Co.: BOGO large pizza and get a large 1-topping pizza for $3.14.
- Famous Dave’s: Free slice of Bakers Square pie with $10 purchase.
- Grimaldi’s Pizza: Giant slice of pizza for $3.14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 14.
- Hungry Howies: Free Howie Bread with a minimum purchase of $30 through
- Marco’s Pizza: Medium 1-toping pizza for $3.14 with purchase of large or extra-large regular-price pizza. Online or app only with code: PIDAY.
- Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Mountain rewards members can get a free mini pizza with a purchase of 20oz. bottled beverage.
- Paisano’s Pizza: Large cheese pizza for $3.14 with a $25 purchase.
- Papa Murphy’s: 3.14% off online orders of regular-priced menu items using code PIDAY25.
- Perkins: Free slice of pie with coupon and any entrée purchase.
- Pizza Hut: Take $6 off eligible orders of $30 or more from participating locations when ordering through DoorDash.
- RaceTrac: Two slices of pizza for $3.14 with code PIDAY25
- Round Table Pizza: Royal Rewards Members get a personal pizza with one topping for $3.14 with the purchase of any Large or XL pizza. Have to have signed up for the program before March 14.
- Sbarro: $7 off orders of $25 or more at participating locations when ordering through DoorDash.
- Schlotzky’s: Rewards Members get a pizza or flatbread for $3.14 online or in-store.
- Village Inn: Free slice of pie with entrée and beverage purchase, dine-in.
- Your Pie: 10-inch pizza for $5.
