Nate Bargatze sets Guinness World Record for ticket sales

FILE PHOTO: Nate Bargatze attends "The Breadwinner" Nashville Premiere at Regal Hollywood & RPX on May 13, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Comedian Nate Bargatze has broken a Guinness World Record, usurping a title from Jeff Dunham.

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Bargatze is now the title-holder for the most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour, Variety reported.

He has sold about 2,016,254 tickets for his “Big Dumb Eyes” tour. Dunham had held the record for selling 1,981,720 for his “Spark of Insanity” tour.

Dunham sold his nearly two million tickets over 386 shows in 35 months and eight days, while Bargatze sold his over two million tickets in less than half that time in fewer than half of the venues — 16 months and 10 days over 128 venues, according to Variety.

Bargatze received the certificate while on stage at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the “Today” show reported.

He also broke a few other records over his career, his representatives said. That included selling out three consecutive performances at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in a calendar year, something only Taylor Swift and Garth Brooks had done, Variety said.

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