NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps resigns

The chairman of NASCAR has stepped down after more than 20 years overall with the organization.

Steve Phelps’ resignation will be effective at the end of the month and comes after a federal trial, which unveiled inflammatory texts he sent during revenue-sharing negotiations, The Associated Press reported.

“As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR’s first Commissioner and to lead our great sport through so many incredible challenges, opportunities and firsts over my 20 years,” Phelps said in a statement. “Our sport is built on the passion of our fans, the dedication of our teams and partners, and the commitment of our wonderful employees.

“It has been an honor to help synthesize the enthusiasm of long-standing NASCAR stakeholders with that of new entrants to our ecosystem, such as media partners, auto manufacturers, track operators, and incredible racing talent,” he added.

As he said, Phelps was the organization’s first commissioner and was named to the position last season. He had been up for a similar role in the PGA, which came to light during testimony last month in the case where two race teams sued NASCAR, the AP reported.

During the trial, it was shown that Phelps called Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress “a stupid redneck.” That message had Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris demand Phelps removal as NASCAR commissioner.

Morris wrote at the time, “We can’t help but wonder what would happen if Major League Baseball brought in a new commissioner and he or she trash talked one of the true legends who built the game like Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle or Babe Ruth?,” adding, “Such blatant disrespect would probably not sit well with the fans — such a commissioner most likely wouldn’t, or shouldn’t, keep his or her job for very long!,” The Athletic reported.

Phelps apologized to Childress, saying that the messages were made out of frustration, the AP reported.

The commissioner also called competing racing series SRX “trash,” according to The Athletic.

NASCAR settled with 23XI Racing, owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports, owned by Bob Jenkins, after Morris’s letter was sent.

Phelps had been with the NFL when NASCAR hired him about 20 years ago. As commissioner, he changed the face of NASCAR, expanding it with new events and solidifying its future with new agreements

No word if there will be a replacement, but his duties will be given to NASCAR’s president, Steve O’Donnell, and the executive leadership, the AP reported.

