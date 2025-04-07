‘Narcos: Mexico’ actor Manuel Masalva in medically induced coma

Medically induced coma FILE PHOTO: Manuel Masalva attends "Narcos: Mexico", special screening at LA Live in Los Angeles, CA on November 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The actor is in a medically induced coma after developing a bacterial infection. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
An actor known for his role in “Narcos: Mexico” is in a medically induced coma after contracting an aggressive bacterial infection while traveling.

Manuel Masalva is being treated in Dubai, his manager, Jaime Jaramillo Espinosa, said.

Masalva had been in the Philippines but arrived in Dubai on March 18. Two days later, he started having “internal discomfort and pain” that got worse.

He had emergency surgery on March 26, where the doctors found the bacteria. On March 27, the infection reached his lungs, so doctors put him into a medically induced coma.

Masalva was in critical but stable condition, and doctors have identified the type of bacteria so they can give him a specific antibiotic to treat it. Masalva’s manager said that his client’s lungs appear to be recovering.

Masalva played Ramón Arellano Félix in the Netflix show, opposite Diego Luna, Michael Peña and Bad Bunny. He also appeared on the telenovela “La Rosa de Guadalupe” and the biographical series “La Guzmán.” He is scheduled to appear in “The Gringo Hunters,” which is in post-production.

