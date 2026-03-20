Must see: Possum snuggles among stuffed animals at gift shop

FILE PHOTO: A brush-tailed possum like this one was hiding among stuffed animals at an airport.

One of these things is not like the others. And while some stuffed animals look really life-like, one real animal tried to blend in with the stuffed ones.

The comical and darling sight was found at a gift shop at Hobart Airport in Tasmania, where a real Australian brushtail possum had wedged itself among the kangaroos, The Associated Press reported.

It was a visitor who spotted the out-of-place possum.

“A passenger reported it to …. one of the staff members on shift who couldn’t quite believe what she was hearing,” a store manager, Liam Bloomfield, said. “She then called the (airport) management and said we’ve got a possum in the store.”

“We had a furry little friend join us in the terminal this week, at the gifts and souvenirs store in departures – it made itself at home among the souvenirs shelf,” an airport spokesperson said, according to BBC Wildlife

The possum left its nest of animals on its own when it started getting too much attention, but went to the departure lounge before airport staff got it out of the building.

It is not known how the possum got in or how long it was there. It is doubtful it was a prank, the AP said, since the shop is located in a terminal past security.

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