Must see: Paraglider plummets 500 feet into ocean, rescued

A paraglider crashed into the ocean off the coast of Florida.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A paraglider suffered a partial parachute collapse, causing him to fall about 500 feet into water.

The incident was caught on video.

It happened on Jan. 9, at Ocean Reef Park in Riviera Beach, Florida, WPTV reported.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue said that a gust of wind caused the chute to partially collapse, making the man fall.

Lifeguards jumped into action.

The man was tangled in his parachute lines, but lifeguards were able to cut him free and bring him to the beach.

Riviera Beach Police said on social media that he had no injuries, but WPTV said he had minimal injuries, with a lifeguard telling the television station he had minor cuts.

© 2025 Cox Media Group