More cuts: GM lays off more than 200 salaried workers

General Motors laid off more than 200 workers on Friday as part of a department restructuring.

The jobs lost were Computer-Aided Design engineers who worked at the Detroit campus.

“We’re restructuring our design engineering team to strengthen our core architectural design engineering capabilities,” GM said in a statement to CNBC. “As a result, a number of CAD execution roles have been eliminated. We recognize the efforts and accomplishments of the impacted team members, and we thank them for their contributions.”

The company did not give exact numbers for the jobs that were cut, but Bloomberg News said it was more than 200, according to a person who wanted to remain anonymous because the details had not been released.

The layoffs happened during a Teams call with affected employees being told it was due to “business conditions,” not performance, CNBC reported.

Days before the job cuts, GM posted strong earnings and the stock climbed by 15% on that news, the biggest gain since 2020, according to Business Insider. It also raised its profit outlook for the third quarter.

