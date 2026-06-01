‘Mister Rogers Neighborhood’ actor Joe Negri dies days before 100th birthday

FILE PHOTO: Joe Negri performs during the 2011 Newport Jazz Festival at the International Tennis Hall of Fame on August 5, 2011 in Newport, Rhode Island. He died on May 30 at the age of 99. (Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

Jazz guitarist and “Handyman Negri” on “Mister Rogers Neighborhood, Joe Negri, has died days before his 100th birthday.

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Negri’s death was announced by his daughters, saying he died on May 30 of natural causes, Forbes reported.

Fred Rogers Productions posted on Facebook about his death, calling Negri, " a beloved member of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood family whose warmth, incredible musical talent, and gentle spirit brought endless joy to viewers for decades."

The post was accompanied by a photo of Negri playing guitar with jazz greats Wynton Marsalis and Johnny Costa.

Negri was born in Pittsburgh on June 10, 1926, and originated the role of the handyman on the children’s PBS show in 1968 and was on 330 episodes of the show during its 31 year-run, ending in 2001, Forbes reported.

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That role as a handyman was a big role for him, not for his career but for what he did for his young viewers.

“The handyman doesn’t just fix things – he also fixes problems. I hope children see me as someone they can trust‚" he said, according to his character’s biography on MisterRogers.org.

Co-star David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, paid tribute to Negri, writing, "Thank you for all you gave us, Joe. It’s hard to imagine how many millions were blessed by you during your lifetime. We will continue to be blessed by you through your music, and through our memories of you. Your countless students will carry all you taught them forward. They are better musicians because of you. We are ALL better because you were here. And we’re thankful. "

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