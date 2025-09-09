Miss America 2026 crowned: Meet Cassie Donegan

ORLANDO — The country has a new Miss America for 2026.

Miss New York Cassie Donegan was crowned as Miss America, becoming the 98th woman to hold the title, the organization said in a news release.

She is the eighth Miss New York to win the crown.

With the title comes $70,000 in scholarships to help her pay for both her undergraduate and her master’s degrees.

Donegan has already made her mark by starting the organization Promoting Arts Education in Our School Systems, which supports every child’s right to creative expression through theater and S.T.E.A.M. programs. She has also founded three scholarships to help children get an education in art.

She is the Chief Operations Officer for Southern Sitter, a women-led childcare company and is a member of the Actors’ Equity Association.

“Miss America has always been a powerful springboard for ambitious women to turn their dreams into reality,” Donegan said in the news release. “I am honored to represent an organization that provides scholarships, resources, and a platform for women to lead—and I’m deeply grateful for the chance to bring that mission to life.”

Donegan beat first runner-up Sadie Schiermeyer from Texas, second runner-up Paris Richardson from Florida, third runner-up Audrey Kittila from Georgia and fourth runner-up Emma Terry from Alabama.

