Millions of dimes spill across highway

ALVORD, Texas — Crews had a high value and massive cleanup to do after millions of coins spilled across a Texas highway.

A tractor-trailer that had been hauling the money rolled over in a crash, spilling hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of dimes, The Associated Press reported.

Workers had to be on their hands and knees picking up all the coins. They also used brooms, shovels and industrial sized vacuums to suck up the money.

“The funniest part to me was that they picked up the dimes using the vacuum trucks that are used to suck out sewage and water and stuff like that,” Alvord, Texas, Mayor Caleb Caviness told The New York Times.

Caviness believes that most of the money was picked up, but some may have been washed away by rain.

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on April 29, when the truck’s driver went off the road and overcorrected while getting back in the lane on U.S. 287. It took until 7 p.m. to reopen the highway.

The truck was apparently operated by Western Distributing Transportation Corporation, which has a division that transports government cargo in armored vehicles with armed employees guarding whatever is being transported.

The truck’s driver and passengers were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were said not to be life-threatening. They were later released, The New York Times reported.

