Miley Cyrus tops album chart for first time in 13 years

Miley Cyrus: The singer-songwriter scored her first No. 1 album since 2013. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images for NCAA)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Miley Cyrus is back on top of the charts.

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The singer-songwriter, 33, earned her first No. 1 album in 13 years, topping the Billboard 200 chart with “Bass Persuades.”

It was her sixth album to top the Billboard album chart, Variety reported. It was also her first No. 1 album since “Bangerz” in 2013, according to the entertainment music site.

Billboard’s data showed Cyrus -- who now goes by the mononymous term of Miley -- slightly ahead of Ella Langley’s “Dandelion.” Langley, meanwhile, continued her death grip on the top spot in the singles chart, as her smash hit, “Choosin’ Texas” was No. 1 for the 24th week.

Riley Green is perched at No. 3 in the album charts with “That’s Just Me,” according to Billboard.

“Bass Persuades” is the 16th album by Miley to crack the top 10, according to the music website.

She is the third act this year to have No. 1 albums at least a decade apart, Variety reported.

“‘Bass Persuades’ being #1 transcends a win,” Miley wrote on social media. This process has been some of the best times for me. Everyone involved made it possible and more importantly fun and memorable,” Miley wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Atlantic, my team, and everyone who walks beside me with conviction. I love you.”

She is the third act this year to have No. 1 albums a decade apart, Variety reported.

A$AP Rocky had “Don’t Be Dumb” in January, while Bruno Mars hit with “The Romantic” in March, according to the entertainment news website.

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