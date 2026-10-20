Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Dolly Parton, fire backs at critics

Miley Cyrus performs onstage at Bass Persuades Live at Hollywood Bowl on October 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Miley Cyrus broke down while paying tribute to godmother Dolly Parton. She also fired back at critics of her performances.

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Cyrus hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for the first solo show since 2022 on Friday, the “Today” show said.

The “Flowers” singer took a moment to remember Parton, sitting down and telling the crowd through tears, “Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could ever tear us apart.”

She also said, “And I’m gonna see her again.”

Before starting to sing a soulful version of “Jolene,” Cyrus said, “Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced, performed by my Aunt Dolly. This is one of those songs.”

On Sunday, Cyrus also sang the hit Parton anthem, but shared that she got a supernatural message before the concert from the “9 to 5″ singer.

“I actually have a Dolly mannequin in my bedroom. She gave it to me for Christmas, and it’s dressed like her, it’s built like her, and when I was by myself I actually took my phone and I played ‘Jolene’ for her on video just holding it up to the mannequin and lit a candle,” she said, according to People magazine.

Miley went on to say, “And I put a flower down for her, and I said ‘Dolly, if you’re here right now, flicker the lights,’ and I didn’t say anything out loud, but the entire hallway started flickering.”

She said her fiancé Maxx Morando could “vouch” for her story.

“He was there, but he didn’t know what I said. But I know [Dolly’s] here with me tonight, and I’m feeling some of the feelings that I’m most afraid of, but having her here with me is getting me through and having you here with me is getting me through,” Cyrus said.

“So no matter what it takes, this show is for you. And for Dolly,” she told the crowd.

Miley fires back at critics

While the performance of “Jolene” was heartfelt and emotional, some criticized her, saying she didn’t sing every word of every song like “Party in the USA” and “Flowers.”

On Sunday, she fired back while singing “Bass Persuades,” telling the crowd, “Oh, I forgot I’m supposed to sing every (expletive) line!” Variety reported.

Cyrus explained that performing “does not come as natural as it once did,” but the shows at the iconic venue were “more to me than an experiment.”

“That is absolutely not what this is,” she added. “This is not an experiment of you. This is an experience for me. And you all make the experience possible.”

She said she almost canceled the show but decided to take the stage for her true fans.

“Before I came out for ‘Orbit,’ I already told myself I wasn’t going to come on stage, I was going to run away,” she said, according to Variety. “But never would I leave you all sitting in these seats, unfulfilled from a show. So I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage. I am fully present.”

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