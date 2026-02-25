Metallica to rock Las Vegas Sphere

FILE PHOTO: Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield from Metallica perform at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. The band will be rolling into the Las Vegas Sphere in October for a series of shows. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

Metallica is going to put its mark on Sin City.

The heavy metal band will be holding a residency in Las Vegas.

Metallica said its “Life Burns Faster” shows are scheduled for eight dates in October, KSNV said.

They said that each show will be unique as they will have a “no repeat weekend” format. That means no songs from Metallica’s catalog will be repeated on Thursday and Saturday nights.

The Sphere dates are:

Oct. 1 and 3

Oct. 15 and 17

Oct. 22 and 24

Oct. 29 and 31

The band, however, will play its staples along with some surprises.

“Whether you’ve seen us from the upper reaches of a stadium or arena, at an intimate club or theater gig, or from the Snake Pit, Sphere’s technology will present an entirely new live experience for everyone in the house…including us!,“ the band said in a news release.

“This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting,” Lars Ulrich said in the announcement. “We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way [expletive] psyched to go next level!”

Two-night and single-show tickets go on sale on March 6 at 10 a.m. Pt, but there will be presales starting on Feb. 27 for travel packages, among others. Get all of the presale details here.

0 of 14 James Hetfield CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 28: James Hetfield of Metallica performs on day 1 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images) James Hetfield CIRCA 1985: Singer and guitarist James Hetfield of the heavy metal quartet Metallica performs onstage in circa 1985. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Larry Hulst/Getty Images) James Hetfield Singer, songwriter and guitarist James Hetfield of the heavy metal band Metallica is shown performing on stage during a "live" concert appearance on June 12, 1988. (Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images) (John Atashian/John Atashian/Getty Images) James Hetfield James Hetfield, lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the rock group Metallica, putting aloe on burn scars on his arm inflicted when he strayed into the path of 12-foot-high special-effects flames during Montreal concert, in dressing room, backstage at Oa.kland Coliseum (Photo by John Storey/Getty Images) (John Storey/Getty Images) James Hetfield James Hetfield (of Metallica) and Scott Weiland (of Stone Temple Pilots) backstage (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) (KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images) James Hetfield Metallica in concert at the NEC Arena, Birmingham. James Hetfield, lead singer and guitarist with the band, 4th November 1992. (Photo by Steve Murphy/Mirrorpix/Getty Images) (Mirrorpix/Getty Images) James Hetfield GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 21: Metallica singer/guitarist James Hetfield performs as the band kicks off a world tour in support of the new album, "Death Magnetic" at the Jobing.com Arena October 21, 2008 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) James Hetfield James Hetfield of Metallica poses during the Bay Area Music Awards at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on March 6, 1993 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) James Hetfield MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 06: Guitarist James Hetfield of the band Metallica during the first day of the Mad Cool 2022 festival in Valdebebas, on July 6, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. The U.S. thrash metal band? has visited Spain more than 700 times. The biggest music festival in Madrid, Mad Cool, joins this July the great formats that return after the pandemic, and does so coinciding with another of the macro festivals with which the cake of the Spanish musical summer is shared. Since its birth in 2016, Mad Cool has climbed steps to become one of the Spanish festival events with the most ambitious lineup. (Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images) James Hetfield Metallica lead singer James Hetfield gestures while posing with his family on arrival for the film premiere of 'Journey 2 The Mysterious Island' at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, on February 2, 2012. The 3D family adventure opens in theaters on Friday, February 10 2012. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) James Hetfield SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 03: Recording artist James Hetfield of Metallica performs the national anthem before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park on May 3, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) James Hetfield VANCOUVER, BC - AUGUST 14: (L-R) Musicians Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield of Metallica perform on stage at BC Place on August 14, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images) (Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

