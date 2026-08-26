Meta reaches $17B settlement over teen social media addiction lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: Visitors take pictures by a sign posted in front of Meta headquarters on January 29, 2025 in Menlo Park, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Meta has reached an agreement with dozens of states to pay $17.1 billion and add child-safety measures to Facebook and Instagram in a landmark legal case that put a spotlight on teen social media addiction.

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The Wall Street Journal reported that several states, the District of Columbia and three U.S. territories had sued Meta over how social media can harm teens.

Meta will pay about 70% of the settlement unless TikTok and YouTube also agree to a default time limit for apps for underage users, the newspaper reported.

If TikTok and YouTube agree to the terms, Meta will then pay the remaining 30% of the settlement.

The payments will be made to the states over a 10-year-period based on their population.

It is one of the highest settlements paid by a tech company, The New York Times reported.

“Meta wouldn’t settle unless it sees the writing on the wall and feels really exposed,” Stanford University law professor Nora Freeman Engstrom told the Times.

In addition to the time limit, Meta will launch a night mode, blocking apps from midnight to 6 a.m. and a school mode that disables push notifications from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The settings can only be changed with a parent’s permission, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“The focus of this case was to protect our kids: stopping notifications and alerts at night and when they are in school, encouraging them to take breaks from social media, protecting them against harmful features, implementing age-assurance technology and more,” Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser said.

“For years, Meta intentionally deceived the public about the addictive and harmful design features that have wreaked havoc on youth mental health,” Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said in a statement to The Associated Press. The settlement “will put an end to these dangerous practices and deliver meaningful relief that will protect children from online harm.”

The agreement will end a trial that was in its second week, with Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify.

A federal judge must still approve the deal.

The attorneys general in the case had asked for about $200 billion in damages.

The company still faces lawsuits filed by school districts and individuals that claim social media harms children, The New York Times reported.

The AP noted that Meta made $201 billion in 2025.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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