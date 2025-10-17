Mega Millions jackpot grows to $625M

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all the numbers on Tuesday.

Friday night’s jackpot is now at least $625 million for the annuity option or $288.8 million for the cash option.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 12-22-49-57-58 with the Mega Ball of 19. Two tickets — one in Texas and one in Arizona — matched five numbers and had a 2x multiplier, so the winning tickets were worth $2 million.

The odds of selecting all five numbers and the Mega Ball correctly are 1 in 290,472,336, according to the lottery’s website.

If a winner chooses the annuity option, they will get an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments, with each one 5% larger than the previous, which "helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation, lottery officials said.

The cash option will get a lump sum of the cash jackpot prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was won in Florida in 2023 and was $1.602 billion.

Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots:

  1. $1.602 billion Aug. 8, 2023, Florida
  2. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018, South Carolina
  3. $1.348 billion Jan. 13, 2023, Maine
  4. $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022, Illinois
  5. $1.269 billion, Dec. 27, 2024, California
  6. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024, New Jersey
  7. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021, Michigan
  8. $810 million, Sept. 10, 2024, Texas
  9. $656 million, March 30, 2012, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  10. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013, California, Georgia

