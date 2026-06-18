McDonald’s bringing back fried apple pie dessert for America’s 250th birthday

McDonald's is bringing back its Fried Apple Pie to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

McDonald’s is bringing back an old menu favorite to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

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In a news release, the fast-food giant said it will be serving Fried Apple Pies for the first time since 1992.

The deep-fried dessert was replaced by the Baked Apple Pie, but McDonald’s said the original Fried Apple Pie will return to the Golden Arches on June 23 for a limited time at participating restaurants.

According to The Associated Press, McDonald’s is the latest fast-food company to offer treats honoring America’s 250th birthday.

Burger King recently debuted its Firecracker Cookie Pie, while Sonic is marketing a red, white and blue slush float for $2.50. Hardee’s has an iced Star-Spangled Biscuit with red and blue sprinkles.

To put an exclamation point on honoring the semiquincentennial of U.S. independence, McDonald’s will install a 35-foot replica of the Fried Apple Pie on Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois.

caution: get the fried apple pie while it’s hot on 6.23 pic.twitter.com/tk65P7RLAF — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 16, 2026

It will remain in place until July 4, the AP reported.

The retro treat will also remain on the McDonald’s menu until Independence Day, the company said.

The crispy, rectangular apple dessert was first released in 1968, according to “Today.”

Litton Cochran, a McDonald’s franchisee in East Tennessee, developed the dessert and served it in a cardboard sleeve, the AP reported.

Cochran’s grandson, Eric Cochran -- who also owns a McDonald’s franchise -- said bringing back the dessert to celebrate the milestone day of independence “just feels right.”

“There are certain things that just take you back – and the Fried Apple Pie is one of them. It’s something that people love and remember from growing up.” Eric Cochran said. “When Ray Kroc was trying to come up with a dessert for McDonald’s, my Grandad, Litton Cochran, suggested a Fried Apple Pie as a classic that people would love.

“My Grandmom, Jo Cochran, spent months perfecting the recipe. Bringing the Fried Apple Pie back for fans this summer to celebrate America’s 250th just feels right.”

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