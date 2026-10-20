MapQuest launches Flock camera tracker

FILE PHOTO: MapQuest has added a surveillance layer to help point out Flock cameras and similar devices.

MapQuest rolled out a new feature that is designed to help drivers know when their routes are under automatic surveillance.

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The company announced on BlueSky that it was adding a Surveillance Layer that will indicate where Flock Safety, Motorola Solutions, Genetec and other companies’ cameras are installed, INC reported.

Flock alone has more than 120,000 cameras around the U.S., according to Tech Radar. The company says the cameras, called automated license plate readers (ALPRs), help prevent crime and can cover a larger area than police officers, helping dispatch law enforcement more effectively.

The announcement post read, “The Roads Have Eyes!” The post also played “Somebody’s Watching Me,” which Engadget called the “chef’s kiss.”

INC noted that you’ll need the latest MapQuest update. Then you’ll tap on Map Layers and turn on Surveillance. If there’s an eye icon, a user can see the camera details.

The company’s general manager said that users asked for the feature.

“We build around what drivers ask for, and showing surveillance camera locations is one of our users’ top three requests,” Doug Berger told Business Insider.

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