Man smashes through gate at Jennifer Aniston’s home

FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Police said a man drove a car through the gate at the actress' home. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A man has been arrested after driving his car through the gates of actress Jennifer Aniston’s home.

The man has been booked but not formally charged for felony vandalism, KABC reported.

Police said they responded to a call about a “burglary suspect” who crashed through the gate to the residence, CNN reported.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A security guard at the home held the man until police arrived, who took him into custody without incident.

There are conflicting reports on the man’s age. He was first described to be in his 70s, but police said the man is actually 48, KABC reported.

Aniston was home at the time of the incident, but it is not known if she was being targeted specifically.

Police have yet to determine a motive.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney will decide whether to press charges once the LAPD files the case.

The home is on a 3.4-acre property in Bel-Air, the LA Times reported. Aniston bought it in 2012 for $21 million.

©2024 Cox Media Group