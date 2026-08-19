Man in doll-like mask asks woman if she’s ‘ready to die,’ threatens others

Police in Philadelphia are looking for a man who was wearing a mask and approached people near City Hall.

It is a bit early for Halloween, but police in Philadelphia are looking for a man they said was walking around the streets wearing a doll-like mask and chasing people.

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Philadelphia police said the man has harassed, chased and threatened people near City Hall, WCAU reported.

Wanted: Suspect for Assault in the 9th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/62RPxrXd59 pic.twitter.com/zt2MLEjMgg — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) August 18, 2026

Officials said the man was running up to people and confronting them while holding a cellphone, leading police to believe he was recording the incidents, WCAU reported. KYW said the phone’s light was on.

Police said the incident happened early in the morning on Aug. 12.

He went into a Dunkin’ at one point but was refused service because he was wearing the mask, police said.

One woman said she was out jogging when the man asked her if she was “ready to die.” That incident was about 10 minutes after he went to the doughnut shop. She ran away, screaming for help, and ended up injuring her leg as she tried to get away.

He was seen going into a subway station a few minutes after approaching the woman.

Police have also shared photos of the man not wearing the doll mask, but carrying it in his hand while still wearing a surgical mask.

It is not believed that he was armed and it is not known if it is connected to an online prank.

He faces charges of terroristic threats and simple assault, among others, KYW reported.

So far, only one person had initially reported the incident to police, who are looking for anyone who may have encountered the man. Since the incident was reported, police have received several other tips as they try to identify him, WPVI reported.

“This happened right outside of City Hall, so you think we’re not going to do our darndest to try and locate this individual?” Capt. Jason Smith said, according to WPVI.

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