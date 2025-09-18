Man dies after being unresponsive on Universal Epic Universe Stardust Racers coaster

FILE PHOTO: Guests ride the Stardust Racers rollercoaster in the Celestial Park area, at the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, US, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. A theme park guest died after becoming unresponsive on the coaster this week.

ORLANDO — A parkgoer at Universal Epic Universe has died after he became unresponsive on one of the theme park’s roller coasters.

Universal Orlando Resorts confirmed that a man in his 30s became unresponsive on Wednesday while riding the Stardust Racers ride and was taken to an area hospital, where he died, WFTV reported.

The man’s identity was not released. ABC News reported that he became unresponsive in the middle of the ride.

The District Nine Medical Examiner’s office has the man’s body and has scheduled an examination. A cause of death was not immediately determined, NBC News reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the ride will be closed until the investigation is complete, park officials told WFTV.

The company said it is working with the sheriff’s office.

The Epic Universe park opened in May.

According to the park’s website, the Stardust Racers coaster is in the Celestial Park portion of Epic Universe and has a minimum height requirement of 48 inches.

It is described as "Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the ‘Celestial Spin’ in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music."

© 2025 Cox Media Group