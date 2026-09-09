Malibu mess: Sinkhole opens up at oceanfront home owned by Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage: An oceanfront home bought by the actor in 2024 had a sinkhole open up in the mansion's driveway. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MALIBU, Calif. — A massive sinkhole opened up at an oceanfront California home owned by Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage on Tuesday, prompting Malibu officials to issue an emergency and evacuation order for 31 residences.

Read more trending news  ]

According to Malibu’s proclamation of a local emergency, the sinkhole on Sea Level Drive is estimated to be 25 to 30 feet deep and 60 feet long. It has been expanding, KTLA reported.

The collapse comes as the remnants of Hurricane Marie continue to batter the California coast with high surf and flooding, according to KABC.

The Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s departments responded to the sinkhole at approximately 5:45 a.m. PT on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to real estate records, the property is owned by Cage, who won an Oscar for the 1995 film, “Leaving Las Vegas.”

The New York Times reported in 2024 that the “Spider-Noir” actor bought the four-level, nearly 4,000-square-foot home for $10.5 million.

A representative for Cage could not immediately be reached for comment, the newspaper reported.

At the scene, the driveway of Cage’s home was collapsed after erosion appeared to have washed away the ground beneath it, KABC reported.

The erosion broke a water line and a gas line, authorities told the television station, leading the Southern California Gas Company to shut off the gas Tuesday morning.

Seven homes were red-tagged because of hazardous conditions, and another 24 are expected to be red-tagged because vehicles can no longer safely reach them, KTLA reported.

Gas service to the affected area has been shut off, and water service could also be discontinued if conditions worsen, according to the television station.

0 of 27

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need