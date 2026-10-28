‘Making a point’: Florida woman follows suspected cheating boyfriend, shoots female in car

Katherine Dale Kelly is accused of shooting a woman who was in a vehicle with her boyfriend.

A Florida woman is accused of tracking down her boyfriend -- whom she allegedly believed was meeting with another woman -- and shooting her in a vehicle driven by the man, authorities said.

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According to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Katherine Dale Kelly, 24, of Cocoa, was arrested on Saturday.

Brevard County online court records state that Kelly was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and the use or display of a firearm in commission of a crime.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office, Dale told investigators she was trying to “make a point” when she suspected her boyfriend was cheating on her again.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responded to an address in Port St. John at about 2:34 a.m. ET after receiving a call about a shooting.

Deputies discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left shoulder and transported her to an area hospital.

Investigators learned that the woman and Kelly’s boyfriend were sitting in a gray Volkswagen Passat in an open field next to a residence, the affidavit stated.

The victim told police that Kelly walked up to the vehicle and shot her through the front passenger window.

Deputies interviewed Kelly, who said that the vehicle was hers and that her boyfriend took it without her permission, the affidavit stated.

Kelly said she paid for an Uber to find her vehicle and carried a Glock 43 handgun in her purse.

After finding the vehicle, Kelly said she approached it, assuming her boyfriend was in the vehicle. She added that as she approached the passenger side of the car, headlights came on and the vehicle began moving forward.

At that point, Kelly said she removed the gun from her purse and fired a round in “self-defense,” the affidavit stated.

She later amended her story to deputies, stating that she wanted to “make a point” since she assumed her boyfriend “was cheating on her again.”

Kelly added that she believed in “karma,” since the victim should have known that the man she was with had a boyfriend," the affidavit stated.

Kelly’s boyfriend told deputies that she had given him permission to take the vehicle, and that he tried to evade her after receiving text messages and phone calls.

Kelly remains in the Brevard County Jail without bail, online records show. She will appear in court for an arraignment on Nov. 24.

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