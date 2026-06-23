Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Adam LaRoche sued over restaurant closure

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Adam LaRoche attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Three powerhouses are being sued over the abrupt closure of their Nashville restaurant.

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Country superstars Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, along with MLB player Adam LaRoche are being sued GBT Realty Corporation, WSMV reported.

The trio owned E3 Chophouse in Nashville. After years of discussing opening a location in the city, it officially began serving customers in 2019.

In February, the group “stopped paying the monthly rent and abruptly closed the restaurant and ceased operations,” the lawsuit states, according to WSMV.

A post on social media announced the closure in February, with the operators saying, “Nashville - We’re Hitting Pause” but that “more updates coming soon.”

Taste of Country, citing the Nashville Business Journal, said the owners owe past and future rent on the location through the end of the lease in August 2029.

GPT claimed it sent default notices to the restaurant after failing to receive February and March rent, and then terminated the lease on March 19. The restaurant did not pay rent, reopen, or leave the location after receiving the letters, the Nashville Business Journal and Taste of Country reported.

A court ruled in favor of GPT, ordering the restaurant to pay $1.427 million in damages, but the steakhouse appealed.

The new filing added Aldean and Bryan to the lawsuit. But a restaurant spokesperson told the Nashville Business Journal that “none of the partners had any prior knowledge of this complaint until now” and that they’re working toward a resolution.

Aldean and Bryan are on the road, co-headlining the Double Down Tour, Backstage Country reported.

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