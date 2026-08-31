Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football

FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Soccer great Lionel Messi has announced he is retiring from international football.

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Messi posted on Instagram in Spanish, but it was translated as the decision “hurts me a lot,” and he understands “the time has come,” the BBC reported.

Messi’s Argentinian team lost to Spain in the World Cup final earlier this year 1-0, ESPN reported. He led the team to a win in the 2022 World Cup, Argentina’s first title in 36 years and its third overall.

He said that he had written the handwritten note featured in the post on July 21st, but after the death of his father on Aug. 8, “I am even more convinced than before,” according to ESPN.

Messi is Argentina’s leading goal scorer with 124 goals in 203 games for the team. He’s also the highest-scoring man in South American football.

He had previously retired from international soccer in 2016, but reversed the decision before the 2022 World Cup, ESPN reported. In all, he played in six World Cups and is the all-time leading scorer in the World Cup’s history, NBC News reported.

Messi is still on the MLS club Inter Miami, according to NBC News.

0 of 28 Lionel Messi BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 1: FC Barcelona players celebrate Leo Messi's goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Albacete on May 1, 2005 at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Luis Bagu/Getty Images) (Luis Bagu/Getty Images) Lionel Messi BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27: Leo Messi of FC Barcelona and Felipe of Udinese challenge for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between FC Barcelona and Udinese played at the Camp Nou stadium on September 27, 2005 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Luis Bagu/Getty Images) (Luis Bagu/Getty Images) Lionel Messi BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27: Leo Messi of FC Barcelona and Valerio Bertotto in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between FC Barcelona and Udinese played at the Camp Nou stadium on September 27, 2005 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Luis Bagu/Getty Images) (Luis Bagu/Getty Images) Lionel Messi BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 22: Leo Messi of Barcelona and Cesar Cruchaga of Osasuna in action during the match between FC Barcelona and Osasuna of the Spanish Primera Liga on October 22, 2005 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona won 3-0. (Photo by Luis Bagu/Getty Images) (Luis Bagu/Getty Images) Lionel Messi BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 2: Leo Messi (R) of FC Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Barcelona and Panathinaikos at the Camp Nou stadium on November 2, 2005 in in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Luis Bagu/Getty Images) (Luis Bagu/Getty Images) Lionel Messi LEIPZIG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 08: 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst of England shakes hands with Lionel Messi of Argentina and Barcelona during a FIFA Press conference prior to tomorrows FIFA World Cup Draw on December 8, 2005 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Lionel Messi HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY - JUNE 04: Lionel Messi of Argentina stands in front of flags at the World of Sports Stadium on June 4, 2006 in Herzogenaurach, Germany (Photo by Jan Pitman/Getty Images for Adidas) (Jan Pitman/Getty Images) Lionel Messi LEIPZIG, GERMANY - JUNE 24: Lionel Messi of Argentina is tackled by Carlos Salcido of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mexico played at the Zentralstadion on June 24, 2006 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) (Clive Mason/Getty Images) Lionel Messi BEIJING - AUGUST 23: Chibuzor Okonkwo of Nigeria competes with Lionel Messi of Argentina in the Men's Gold Medal football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the National Stadium on Day 15 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 23, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) (Stu Forster/Getty Images) Lionel Messi ALMERIA, SPAIN - MARCH 06: Lionel Messi (L) of Barcelona is tackled by Modeste M'bami of UD Almeria during the La Liga match between UD Almeria and Barcelona at Estadio del Mediterraneo on March 6, 2010 in Almeria, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images) (Denis Doyle/Getty Images) Lionel Messi BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 14: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Camp Nou Stadium on March 14, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images) (Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images) Lionel Messi PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of Argentina's national football team kicks a penalty shot during a team training session on June 30, 2010 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Lionel Messi CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 03: Lionel Messi of Argentina is pursued by Thomas Mueller of Germany during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Argentina and Germany at Green Point Stadium on July 3, 2010 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Lionel Messi BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 14: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Barcelona and Panathinaikos on September 14, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images) (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images) Lionel Messi ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 12: FIFA Ballon d'Or nominees Lionel Messi of Argentina and FC Barcelona (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid smile during the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014 at the Kongresshaus on January 12, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images) (Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images) Lionel Messi BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 08: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona faces the media during a press conference at Nou Camp on August 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images) (Eric Alonso/Getty Images) Lionel Messi LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images) Lionel Messi FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 19: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates scoring his third goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Lionel Messi FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - APRIL 06: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF scores the team's first goal during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC at Chase Stadium on April 06, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images) (Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images) Lionel Messi KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 16: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images) (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images) Lionel Messi KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 16: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's third and hat trick goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Michael Steele/Getty Images) Lionel Messi ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) Lionel Messi ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates the team's second goal by Lautaro Martinez #22 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Lionel Messi EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts after the 0-1 loss during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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