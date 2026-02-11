Lindsey Vonn had third ‘successful’ surgery on broken leg

FILE PHOTO: Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes during the Women's Downhill on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 08, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn has shared a new update with fans after her gruesome crash that left her with a broken leg.

She posted a photo on Instagram showing her leg, covered by a metal frame, as she gives a thumbs-up.

Vonn wrote, “I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago.”

She said she is making slow progress, but that “I’ll be ok,” while taking time to thank the medical staff, family and friends who have supported her.

Vonn, 41, crashed 13 seconds into her run on Sunday at the Milan Cortina Games, The Associated Press reported.

She previously said the crash caused a “complex tibia fracture” that was stable but needed several surgeries for it to be fixed correctly.

