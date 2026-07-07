Lauren Bennett, ‘Party Rock Anthem’ singer, dies at 36

The "Party Rock Anthem" singer and member of G.R.L. and the Paradiso Girls died on May 29, G.R.L. announced on July 6. She was 36.

British singer Lauren Bennett, who lent her voice to LMFAO’s 2011 global hit “Party Rock Anthem,” died on May 29, her former band, G.R.L., announced on Monday. She was 36.

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Bennett, who also performed with the Paradiso Girls, died in England one month before her 37th birthday, USA Today reported, citing Kent and Medway Coroner records.

A cause of death was not given.

Bennett’s death was publicly announced on Monday in an Instagram post by her fellow G.R.L. members -- Natasha Slayton, Emmalyn Estrada and Paula van Oppen.

“Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us,” the group wrote in a joint statement. “We will forever cherish the love, laughter and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

Bennett was a featured singer on “Party Rock Anthem,” which spent six weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, peaking on July 11, 2011. The song, which stayed in the Hot 100 for 68 weeks, was one of two tunes by LMFAO to reach No. 1; the other was “Sexy and I Know It,” according to NBC News. It spent two weeks at No. 1 in January 2012, according to Billboard.

Born in Meopham, England, on June 24, 1989, Bennett entered local talent contests and sang in pubs before entering “The X Factor” as a teenager in 2006, the BBC reported. After making it to the final 12 contestants in the show, Bennett was asked to audition for Paradiso Girls, according to the news outlet.

The group became noticed after the release of their 2009 debut single, “Patron Tequila,” Variety reported. The song rose to No. 3 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart, but the disbanded a year later, according to the entertainment news site.

Bennett then joined G.R.L., which appeared on Pitbull’s 2014 hit “Wild Wild Love.” The group’s self-titled EP that same year included the single “Ugly Heart,” which landed in the top 20 in the United States and Australia, Variety reported.

Lauren Bennett, best known as a member of the groups Paradiso Girls and G.R.L. and for appearing on Party Rock Anthem by LMFAO, has died. She was 37:



• Her fellow G.R.L. members announced her death on Instagram, writing: "Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express… pic.twitter.com/XxzjBjqDs9 — Variety (@Variety) July 6, 2026

After the death of G.R.L. member Simone Battle in 2014, the group released a tribute single called “Lighthouse” and teamed up with Give an Hour, a mental health charity, according to The Guardian.

Bennett recently released solo efforts including “Reality” and “Hurricane,” USA Today reported. She also has reunited with her fellow G.R.L. bandmates for various projects, according to the newspaper.

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