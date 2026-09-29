Lady A’s Charles Kelley shares diagnosis of rare blood cancer

FILE PHOTO: Charles Kelley of Lady A performs at the Ryman Auditorium on December 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Charles Kelley of the band Lady A shared that he has been diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer.

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Kelley posted about his diagnosis of multiple myeloma on Instagram.

He said he had suffered “a couple of random rib fractures,” and doctors performed blood tests that found the cancer.

“One of the last blood tests we did, they found a blood cancer in there called multiple myeloma,” he said in the video. “It’s rare. But I’m young, I feel healthy, and the treatments, I will say, have just come so far even in the past five years, that even the life expectancy far exceeds what it used to be.”

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation said it is a cancer of the plasma cells found in bone marrow.

Kelley recently celebrated four years of sobriety in July. He had shared that he had treatment for alcohol addiction in 2022, People magazine reported.

Lady A is scheduled to play eight shows in December and on a cruise in February. Kelley said keeping busy is important to him.

“I need to be happy and doing what I love to do and spending and soaking up as much time with my family as I can as well,” he said. “But I’m hopeful. I really am. But we just wanted to let you all know and I’ll try to let you in when I feel like it’s appropriate throughout the journey and it’s just another hurdle and I feel confident that we’re gonna get through it.”

Along with Kelley, Lady A also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood.

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