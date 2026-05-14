‘Knight Rider’ KITT replica gets speeding ticket -- but it never left museum

File photo. The iconic KITT driven by David Hasselhoff in "Knight Rider" received a ticket from New York officials -- but the replica in question never left the Chicago museum where it has resided for years.

Sure, the iconic KITT supercar was built for speed. But how could a replica of the black Trans-Am driven by actor David Hasselhoff in “Knight Rider” four decades ago receive a speeding ticket in New York City when it has been on display for years at a suburban Chicago museum?

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Officials at the Volo Museum north of Chicago were scratching their heads after they received a $50 ticket from the New York City Department of Finance tied to the car.

The department alleged the car was traveling 36 mph in a 25-mph zone in the borough of Brooklyn on April 22, The Associated Press reported.

While described on IMDb.com as “a virtually indestructible and artificially intelligent supercar,” KITT -- short for Knight Industries Two Thousand -- is unable to teleport to the Big Apple and then return to Chicagoland.

The museum had some fun with the ticket in an Instagram post.

“Well, this is a new one … we got this in the mail today. This is 100% legit," museum officials wrote. “Their official system ties the novelty plate to Volo Museum and we got a bill for $50!! You can’t make this up!

“Our KITT hasn’t moved from our museum in years!”

The ticket included traffic camera photographs showing a black Trans-Am with the California vanity license plate “KNIGHT,” which was featured on the 1980s television series vehicle and the one in the museum, the AP reported.

According to the AP, the license plate is also connected to five other unpaid traffic violations in New York City since late 2024, city records show.

“Does anyone have Hasselhoff’s number?” the museum asked on Instagram. “He owes us $50!!!!”

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