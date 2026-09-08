King Charles III: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remain as ‘non-royals’

Still "non-royals": File photo. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will remain "non-working royals" while living in the United Kingdom. (Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON — King Charles III clarified in a letter on Tuesday that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain “private citizens” and not working royals while living in the United Kingdom.

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The letter, sent under the direction of the king, reiterated Harry and Meghan’s official position, “Good Morning America” reported. It is the first time the monarch or Buckingham Palace has commented publicly on the couple’s move back to the UK from the United States.

The letter was sent by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, to senior officials in the government and military, according to The Associated Press.

“To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that (this) information be shared,” the letter stated.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the U.K. after six years ]

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in January 2020, according to “Today.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were “a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance,” the BBC reported.

However, the news organization, quoting “royal sources,” said that the couple was made aware of the letter on Monday before it was made public.

According to the letter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will still not be able to use titles of “His and Her Royal Highness,” and that any engagements carried out by the couple will be private and not as representatives of the Royal Family, according to the BBC.

Coming home: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly returning to live in UK ]

The couple’s return to Great Britain has raised several questions about security, “Today” reported.

In February 2020, the Home Office decided that the couple would no longer need personal police security when they were in the United Kingdom, the news outlet reported.

The prince contends that the government should provide security for him and his family due to his high-profile position, military service in Afghanistan and threats he has received, according to the BBC.

“The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate,” the Home Office said in a statement, according to the news organization. “It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

The couple and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, reportedly arrived in the United Kingdom on Aug. 26, “Good Morning America” reported. The family plans to stay for an “extended period of time” in Great Britain, where the children will attend school.

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