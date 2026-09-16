Kim Kardashian awarded symbolic settlement of 1 euro for 2016 Paris jewel theft

Kim Kardashian: The reality television star was awarded a symbolic euro to close out a civil judgment against defendants who robbed her at a Paris hotel a decade ago. (Steven Tee/Getty Images )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PARIS — Kim Kardashian was awarded a symbolic euro in damages on Tuesday by a Paris court as compensation for a 2016 incident, when the reality television star was tied up at gunpoint and robbed of approximately $6 million worth of jewelry.

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Kardashian, who turns 46 on Oct. 21, sought the amount from the eight defendants who were convicted in May 2025 in a civil damages case, Reuters reported.

She called the robbery “the most terrifying experience of my life,” according to The Associated Press.

In a joint statement to the news organization, Kardashian and stylist Simone Harouche expressed gratitude to the French justice system.

“The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us. Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition,” the two women said in their statement. “We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal.”

According to the AP, the court also awarded a former hotel receptionist who said he was traumatized by the incident $126,472. The hotel received a $57,741 settlement.

The robbers, called the “Grandpa Robbers” in France because of their advanced ages, wore ski masks and ​were disguised as police officers when they pulled off the heist, Reuters reported.

Six of them were in their 60s and 70s when they were tried for armed robbery, kidnapping, gang association and other charges, according to the AP.

At the time, it was the largest robbery in France in 20 years. Most of the jewels were never recovered, including Kardashian’s $4 million engagement ring given to her by then-husband Kanye West, according to the news organization.

Kardashian in court in 2025 told Aomar ​Ait Khedache, who was 69 at the time and considered the mastermind of the robbery, that she forgave him, but that doing so did not diminish her trauma, Reuters reported.

He spent three years in jail, according to the news organization.

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